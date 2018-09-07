BofA upgrades Broadcom to Buy; shares +3.9%

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is fighting a downward trend in chip stocks today, up 3.9% premarket after its Q3 beat paced by solid expectations for data-center growth and a buildup in enterprise storage revenues.
It's enough to spur an upgrade to Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch.
The bank has raised its price target on shares to $275 from $240; that implies 27% upside.
The stock has declined 15.9% YTD and fell 18.4% over the past quarter.
Previously: Semi stocks limp towards the weekend (Sep. 07 2018)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox