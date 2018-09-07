Five Below crushes all-time high after earnings

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) are up 14% as the company's strong sales report is digested.

While the retailer's 3% comp wasn't awe-inspiring, RBC Capital reminds that it came against a 9.3% comp a year ago.

RBC analyst Scot Ciccarelli is confident that more gains are ahead for Five Below (Outperform, PT $128) due to its strong positioning in toys with Toys "R" Us out of the picture, per Bloomberg.

Five Below is obliterating its previous all-time high of $119.70 in the premarket session with a run to over $131.

Previously: Five Below +6% after strong Q2 (Sept. 6)