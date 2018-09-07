Carlyle to offer senior notes

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG -1.5% ) intends to offer senior notes of Carlyle Finance L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary.

Carlyle intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay outstanding indebtedness pursuant to a tender offer to purchase up to $250M in aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and/or its promissory note due January 1, 2022 issued in connection with its strategic investment in NGP Energy Capital Management. The remaining proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.