Marcus & Millichap expands into Montreal by acquiring McGill Commercial

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) acquired commercial real estate investment sales firm McGill Commercial to expand its Canadian presence. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The acquisition closed on Aug. 31st.

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. “Acquiring McGill is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to actively deploy our capital and deepen our presence across key growth markets such as Canada. McGill is a well-established industry player with an ability to execute across all major product types. We are pleased to have them join the MMI team.”