Infosys forms SE Asia JV with Temasek

Infosys (INFY +0.5% ) joins Singapore state-backed firm Temasek in a JV to offer IT services to businesses in the region.

Infosys will own 60% of the JV, which will have its headquarters in Singapore with VP Shveta Arora serving as CEO.

Temasek will provide over 200 employees from its IT services subsidiary Trusted Source. The JV will eventually integrate the operations and the full team of Trusted Source plus some Infosys employees.

Infosys will get a firmer foothold in SE Asia while Temasek steps forward into its digital transformation efforts.