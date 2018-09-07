Stocks mostly lower as U.S. wage boost could signal more rate hikes

Stocks start mostly in the red after the U.S. August non-farm payrolls report showed a higher than expected increase in average hourly earnings, sparking concern that inflation might be picking up and potentially prompting tighter monetary policy from the Fed; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Reports also say the possibility of the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal are fading, that the U.S. and Canada likely will end the week with no trade deal in place, and Pres. Trump hinted in a WSJ interview that he could take his next trade fight to Japan.

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% , Germany's DAX -0.2% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Tesla -7% after its chief accounting officer resigned after just a month after joining the company and CEO Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Most stock sectors are in the red, with energy ( -1% ) the worst performer as WTI crude oil -0.9% at $67.13/bbl, extending its weekly loss to ~4%; the heavily-weighted financial sector ( +0.2% ) shows relative strength in the early going.

U.S. Treasury prices are under pressure following the jobs report, sending yields higher; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 5 bps at 2.93%.