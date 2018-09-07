More on Genesco's Q2 beat

Genesco (GCO +4.4%) reports comparable sales increased 3% in Q2, whereas comparable direct sales rose 7%.
Same-store sales grew 2% for the quarter.
Segment comp growth : Journeys Group +10%, Schuh Group -7%, Lids Sports Group -5%, Johnston & Murphy Group +8%.
Segment sales: Journeys Group: $305M (+17.8%); Schuh Group: $98.16M (+0.5%); Lids Sports Group: $166.88M (-7.4%); Johnston & Murphy Group: $68.44M (+5.5%); Licensed Brands: $15.34M (+4.3%).
Gross margin rate expanded 50 bps to 49.2%.
SG&A expense rate improved 120 bps to 48.8%.
Adjusted operating margin rate was 0.4%.
Total retail units -23 Q/Q to 2,657.
FY2019 Guidance: Comparable sales: +1 to +3%; Adjusted EPS: $3.05 to $3.45.
Previously: Genesco beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Sept. 7)
