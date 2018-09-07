Caterpillar started at Neutral by Oppy, as valuation offsets top management

Caterpillar (CAT -0.1% ) is slightly lower in early trading after Oppenheimer initiates the stock with a Neutral rating, as the firm positively views management's ongoing efforts to mitigate earnings volatility through the cycle.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye thinks CAT is underappreciated as a play on industrial autonomy and connected assets but that the stock is fairly vauled.

"We would become more constructive on the shares following a pullback, improving macro clarity and/or indicators of meaningful upside to the consensus [FY 2019-20] revenue growth outlook," Kaye writes.