More on Aspen Group Q1 results

Aspen Group (ASPU -1.4% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 70.3% Y/Y to $7.22M.

Aspen University’s core business units achieved its strongest enrollment month in history with 476 enrollments, which is over 25%.

Core Nursing + Other unit delivered 417 enrollments, while Aspen’s Doctoral unit delivered 59 enrollments, both being monthly enrollment records for each unit.

Gross profit increased to $3.3M (+40% Y/Y); Aspen University gross profit was 51%, while USU gross profit equaled 40%.

Aspen University marketing and promotional costs represented 27% of Aspen University revenues, while USU marketing and promotional costs equaled 26% of USU revenues.

Adj. EBITDA totaled to $(1.8M) while, cash & equivalents was $10.4M.

