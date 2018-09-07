BofAML: Buy Micron on dip ahead of strong Q4 report

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU), advising investors to use the dip because of the “favorable” chip market.

Analyst Simon Woo: “We believe the recent share-price correction is mostly based on concerns of a downturn. Our research indicates record-high revenue/profit.”

The firm expects “good/in-line” Q4 results with positive guidance on the call.

Price target reiterated at $100, a 124% upside to yesterday’s close.

Micron shares are up 1.7% to $45.42.

