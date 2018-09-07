The hottest U.S. housing rental markets cool off from oversupply, softer demand

U.S. cities that were the hottest rental markets in the past couple of years are now facing a double whammy of oversupply and softer demand, Bloomberg reports.

In Seattle, for example, median rents were flat in July, following a 5% rise a year earlier and a 10% increase the year before that, according to Zillow data.

Rents in Nashville and Portland, OR, are declining; and rents in the U.S. overall rose 0.5% in July, the smallest increase for any month since 2012.

The rising rents from a couple of years ago drove a building boom in Seattle. Buildings that are now being completed were planned when rental rates were climbing.

Also, in Seattle, builders stayed away from condos because of state laws that allow buyers to more easily sue for construction defects.

Meanwhile homeownership among millennials is increasing--to 36.5% in Q2 from 35.3% a year earlier.

Related REIT tickers: AIV, AVB, EQR, ESS, UDR

Previously: Brookfield, Fairfield Residential close US$1B fund to invest in apartment renovation (Sept. 5)

Previously: Seattle landlords compete with freebies to fill empty apartments (June 26)