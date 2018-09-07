More on Evolution Petroleum Q4 results

Evolution Petroleum (EPM +1% ) reports Q4 sales of $11.4 million (+29.3% Y/Y), primarily due to 46.8% increase in average realized prices to $63.51/Boe; average realized oil price was $67.41/barrel (+44.9%) and NGL price of $38.39/barrel (+98.8%)

Total production was 179,923 Boe (-11.9%), equivalent to oil production of 1,712 bbl/day (-13.4%) and NGL production was 266 Boe/day (-0.4%); production was negatively impacted by warmer temperatures, compressor downtime for repairs and strategically reduced CO2 injections near wells drilled as part of the 2018 infill drilling program.

Operating expenses decrease marginally by 0.1%, resulting in operating margin increase from 29.2% to 45.4%

