ECB's Coeuré calls for single EU agency to tackle money laundering: FT

With recent scandals at European lenders Danke Bank and ING in the news, the European Central Bank is urging the EU to bolster enforcement of anti-money laundering rules and contends that the bloc should create a single agency to tackle it, the Financial Times reports.

Benoit Coeuré, a member of the ECB's executive board, said he would "support any initiative that would lead to a more harmonized and also more coordinated approach” to enforcing EU rules intended to prevent the flow of ill-gotten gains into banks.

He said ideally, the EU would create the agency that would take on the anti-money-laundering enforcement role, adding that the ECB isn't "asking to do it, we don’t think it should be part of our mandate."

