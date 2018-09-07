Piper Jaffray raises Apple to 12% upside ahead of launch event

Piper Jaffray raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $218 to $250 (12% upside) ahead of the launch event on September 12.

Analyst Olson says his surveying shows nearly two-thirds of iPhone owners (over 500M people) are using a model that’s at least two years old.

Olson reiterated his expectation of a “super-long cycle” rather than the previous “supercycle” and sees a “multi-year move” in iPhones within the X family.

Apple shares are up 0.8% to $224.93.

