Tech | On the Move

Piper Jaffray raises Apple to 12% upside ahead of launch event

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Piper Jaffray raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $218 to $250 (12% upside) ahead of the launch event on September 12.

Analyst Olson says his surveying shows nearly two-thirds of iPhone owners (over 500M people) are using a model that’s at least two years old. 

Olson reiterated his expectation of a “super-long cycle” rather than the previous “supercycle” and sees a “multi-year move” in iPhones within the X family. 

Apple shares are up 0.8% to $224.93.  

