Restaurant sales increase against hurricane-impacted comparison

Same-store restaurant sales rose 1.8% in August to mark the highest pace of growth since September of 2015.

The monthly tally was influenced by the comparison to a year ago when Hurricane Harvey impacted some key markets. Texas, which took the brunt of Hurricane Harvey, saw same-store sales increase 4.1%.

Same-store traffic was down 0.8% in August.

TDn2K breakdown: "Regardless of the hurricane impact, It is important to highlight that sales were strong in August. At the end of July there was concern that restaurant sales might be slowing and the much-awaited recovery might be coming to an end. Nonetheless, sales in the first three weeks of August, which were pre-hurricane, were up 1.5 percent. Had this been the final result for the month, it would still have been the best performance since September of 2015 and it represented a 0.9 percentage point improvement over July’s same-store sales."

Looking ahead, the restaurant industry is also running up against hurricane-influenced comparison this month.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, SONC, WEN, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, DFRG, RUTH, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, PBPB, BJRI, CHUY, CBRL, BURG, BOJA, ZOES, ARCO, YUM, CMG, SHAK, TACO, WING, FAT, ARKR, LUB, BURG.