Overwatch League grows to 20 with six new teams

Esports pioneer the Overwatch League (ATVI +2% ) has signed six more teams for the 2019 season.

Franchises in Chengdu, Hangzhou, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington, D.C. will join the league, along with recent additions in Atlanta and Guangzhou.

That brings the total roster to 20 teams, with nine of them outside the U.S.

New ownership includes Aquilini Group (the Vancouver owner, also owner of NHL's Vancouver Canucks); Chinese entertainment firm Bilibili (BILI +1.2% ) in Hangzhou; Huya Broadcasting (HUYA +1.5% ) operating the team in Chengdu; and Washington Esports Ventures to run the D.C. operation.

In the past season, fans spent 160M hours watching coverage, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick says.