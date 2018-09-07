Exxon in talks for $10B investment in China, state media says

Chinese officials and Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.4% ) executives are discussing a $10B investment by the U.S. company in Guangdong province, Chinese state television reports.

The TV report, during its summary of a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and XOM CEO Darren Woods, quoted Li as saying he welcomed XOM’s investment in China.

XOM said earlier this week it signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex and invest in a liquefied natural gas terminal in China but did not provide a specific figure.