Mondelēz International provides business update

Mondelez International (MDLZ -3.1% ) provides a strategy and guidance update.

New key priorities at Mondelez includes adopting a more holistic view of consumer snacking behaviors to sharpen brand positioning in clear demand spaces and brand extension into new markets and snacking adjacencies.

Increased investments in e-commerce and accelerating exposure in higher-growth geographies are also part of the plan.

Long-term growth targets from the company include organic net revenue growth of +3% and high-single digit adjusted EPS growth at constant currency.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2018 outlook.

Source: Press Release