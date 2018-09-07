ABM Industries up 9.1% post Q3 results

ABM Industries (ABM +9.3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 22.7% Y/Y to $1.62B.

Segment revenue: Business & Industry of $735.2M (+12.7% Y/Y); Aviation $256.8M (-0.8% Y/Y); Technology & Manufacturing $230.8M (+42.9% Y/Y); Education $210.9M; Technical Solutions $121.6M (+14% Y/Y) & Healthcare $69.1M (+16.5% Y/Y).

Organic revenue growth of 4.5% primarily driven by growth within the Business & Industry segment.

Strong Technical Solutions organic revenue growth of 14.0%, which drove greater operating leverage.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 110 bps to 5.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $57.3M, reflects better working capital management and the contribution from GCA.

Total debt, including standby letters of credit, was $1.2B; Total debt to Adj. EBITDA was ~3.65x & the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per common share for a total distribution of $11.5M.

Revised 2018 Outlook: GAAP EPS of $1.73-1.83; Adj. EPS of $1.85-1.95; Capex of $45-55M; Adj. EBITDA margin of 5.1%-5.3%; Tax rate 28%-30% & Synergies of $15-17M. Segment operating margins: Business & Industry low 5%, Aviation ~3%, Technology & Manufacturing low 7%, Education low 5%; Technical Solutions high 8% & Healthcare low 4%.

