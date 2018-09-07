McEwen Mining says exploration results from projects 'highly encouraging'

McEwen Mining (MUX +1.5% ) is higher after reporting an updated mineral resource estimate for the Froome deposit and “highly encouraging” exploration results from its exploration program at the Black Fox complex in Ontario.

MUX says the Froome indicated resource estimate increased 14% to 181K oz. at a grade of 5.09 g/t gold, and drilling at the Froome footwall intersected 53.93 g/t gold over 8.29 m, including 322.86 g/t gold over 1.34 m, along the footwall structure north of the Froome deposit.

MUX also says Black Fox mine drilling intersected 35.08 g/t gold over 1.69 m on the depth of the extension of the mine, and an underground exploration drift is under development and additional drilling will begin mid-September.