FDA revising collaboration with states to ensure access and quality of compounded drugs

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., outlines the steps the agency is taking to ensure the quality of compounded drugs while enabling access to patients in need. Key points:

It has issued a revised draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the FDA and the states aimed at increasing the proportion of drugs compounders may ship interstate. Previously, the limit was 30% of the total drugs dispensed or distributed in a given month. Stakeholders argued that the 30% limit was overly restrictive considering the nationwide distribution of certain compounded medications. The updated MOU proposes a 50% limit and requests that the states report certain information about these compounders to the FDA aimed at helping develop risk-based oversight priorities (inspections, for example).

The 5% limit on interstate shipments of compounded drugs by a pharmacist, pharmacy or physician remains in place and does not apply to outsourcing facilities.

Outsourcing facilities will be accountable for meeting cGMP requirements via a risk-based approach with less-stringent requirements for low-risk products, flexibility that the FDA hopes will encourage compounders to operate as outsourcing facilities.

The agency expects the states to continue their day-to-day oversight over compounding pharmacies and physicians in their respective states.

Draft guidance will be issued in the coming weeks that will address unsanitary conditions observed during inspections of compounders.

