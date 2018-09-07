BTG plc acquires Novate Medical Ltd.

BTG plc (OTCPK:BTGGF) has acquired Novate Medical Ltd. for $20M in cash and may be required to pay additional cash considerations up to $130M if certain commercial and sales-related milestones are met.

“This bolt-on acquisition further enhances BTG’s strength in the vascular space,” said Louise Makin, BTG’s CEO. “Novate’s unique IVC filter offers our existing customers a highly complementary product in the management of PE.”

The transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS from the second full year of ownership.

BTG plans to launch Sentry in the US in the second half of FY2018/19 and will sell the device through its existing vascular sales force.