eGain slips 24% after Q4 revenue miss

eGain (EGAN -24.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 6.6% Y/Y to $15.59M. Revenue breakup: SaaS $9.34M (+37% Y/Y); Legacy support $4M (-17% Y/Y); Recurring $13.35M (+15% Y/Y); License $182K (-45% Y/Y) and Professional services $2.06M (-23% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall gross margin declined by 74 bps to 63% and Adj. operating margin declined by 136 bps to 0.35%.

Q4 Expenses: R&D $3.93M (+12.7% Y/Y); Sales & marketing $4.43M (-2.8% Y/Y) and G&A $2.13M (+41.9% Y/Y).

Company’s gross bookings were up sequentially in Q4 and up 20% year-over-year.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $11.49M (+8% Y/Y).

