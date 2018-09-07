Volt Information Sciences down 6.6% post Q3 results

Volt Information Sciences (VISI -6.6% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 11.1% Y/Y to $257.8M.

Segment revenue: North American Staffing of $215.7M (-6% Y/Y); International Staffing $28.6M (-1.5% Y/Y); Corporate and other $14.4M (-56.8% Y/Y).

On a same-store basis, net revenue declined 6.6% Y/Y, excluding net revenue contributed from businesses sold or exited during the past year and the effect of currency fluctuations.

Selling, administrative & other operating costs of $42.2M (-10% Y/Y) & Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5M, down $6.4M Y/Y.

Global liquidity of $52.7M, up $19.3M Y/Y; Total outstanding debt of $50M, down $50M Y/Y.

Linda Perneau appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, in addition to her role as President of Volt Workforce Solutions.

