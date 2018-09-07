Eurozone economy grows at 0.4% in 2Q18

Eurozone economy grew at 0.4% Q/Q in 2Q18 as business and other investments rose sharply offsetting negative net trade.
Exports rose by 0.6% while imports also increased by 1.1% in 2Q18, reflecting the net impact of foreign trade on GDP was 0.2%.
Among Eurozone countries, growth was strongest in Malta, Estonia and Slovakia, at 1.9%, 1.4% and 1.1% respectively, and weakest in France, Greece and Italy, all at 0.2% and German economy grew at 0.5%.
Source: Investing.com
