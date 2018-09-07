Maiden Holdings sinks; filing discloses CFO departure, MRNA details

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) slumps 15% in midday trading with no specific news to account for the decline.

A filing on Tuesday gives details on the company's agreement to sell its Maiden Reinsurance North America unit and also discloses that it will pay a $3.325M lump sum to its CFO, Karen L. Schmitt, under a separation agreement.

Schmitt is expected to leave the company March 1, 2018, but could occur sooner; Schmitt was scheduled to get a $2M payment on Aug. 31, 2018 and will get $1.325M within a week after she provides a second release of claims, expected at her termination date.

Regarding the MRNA transaction, Maiden Re will provide Enstar with a reinsurance cover for loss reserve development $100M over the net loss adjustment expenses recorded as of June 30, 2018, up to a maximum of $25.0M.

Upcoming: ex-dividend date Sept. 28; on Aug. 9, Maiden declared a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, a 67% cut from prior div of 15 cents. Payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record Oct. 1.

Previously: Maiden Holdings +2.5% after reporting sale of U.S. insurance unit to Enstar (Aug. 31)