Xenon Pharma up 15% on new pipeline candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE +14.8% ) is up 35% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 361K shares.

Yesterday, the company announced a new pipeline candidate, XEN496 (ezogabine), that it intends to develop for the treatment of rare type of pediatric epilepsy called KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-EE), an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. It expects to initiate a single pivotal 20-subject Phase 3 study in mid-2019.

Ezogabine, a Kv7 potassium channel modulator, was marketed in the U.S. by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.7% ) under the brand name Potiga (branded as Trobalt in Europe) for the treatment of adults with partial-onset seizures before withdrawing it in June 2017 for commercial reasons.

Xenon says Glaxo has signed off on allowing it to reference its regulatory filings to support its own marketing applications.