American Airlines called undervalued on P/S metric

Wolfe Research's Hunter Keay thinks airline investors should pay attention to the price-to-sales metric as they evaluate companies in the sector.

On that note, he points to a price-to-sales gap between American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines that has swung to an all-time extreme that discounts American.

"If AAL can recapture its momentum due to a few AAL-specific initiatives, there is a P/S-based argument for a path to $59/share for the stock," says the analyst.

The $59 projection is about 53% over AAL's current share price.