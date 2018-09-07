Aluminum faces 'doomsday scenario' if Rusal sanctions proceed, analyst says

Aluminum faces a “doomsday scenario” if the U.S. proceeds with sanctions on Rusal, and “prices will move to a level where you will get demand destruction” as buyers start switching to alternative materials, Julian Kettle, vice chairman of metals and mining at Wood Mackenzie tells Bloomberg.

The market outside China is already in deficit, and would go “into a massive shortage” if a producer the size of Rusal can’t supply metal, pushing aluminum prices past $2,500/ton, Kettle says.

Supply shocks could be mitigated by lower demand as escalating trade tensions damp global growth, Kettle says.

Copper is Wood Mackenzie’s favored metal because shareholders are not giving a mandate to mining companies to invest in supply, and Kettle says rising prices over the medium term is "built into the DNA of copper."

