Ford sees sales in China fall 36%

Ford (F -1.3% ) sales in China dropped 36% Y/Y in August to 62,683 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 50% to 34,541 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales dropped 5% to 21,008 vehicles. Lincoln sales rose 13% during the month to 5,312 vehicles.

Ford Asia Pacific CEO Peter Fleet's update: "The all-new Ford Focus is the most innovative and dynamic Focus ever. Designed with Chinese customers in mind, it features advanced all-new powertrains, FordPass Connect, SYNC3 systems, and our segment-leading suite of driver-assist technologies, including Co-Pilot 360. We expect the new launches will better meet the needs of our customers in China by delivering more choices tailored to local preferences."

YTD Ford China sales -27% to 520,788 vehicles.

Ford China press release (.pdf)