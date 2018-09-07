August home purchase sentiment index rises first time since May: Fannie Mae

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index edges up 1.5 points to 88.0 in August, its first increase since May--on higher confidence in job stability and increased household income.

The net share of Americans who say they're not concerned about losing their job increased by 15 percentage points last month, more than making up for the 11 percentage point decline in July.

Net share of survey respondents who say their household income is significantly higher than 12 months ago rose 1 percentage point.

Other components of the index weren't as rosy: The net share of respondents who say now is a good time to buy a home fell 3 percentage points, while the share of those who say it's a good time to sell a home also fell 3 percentage points.

The share of respondents who say that home prices will go up over the next year declined by 1 percentage point.

iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) falls 1.7% in early afternoon trading.

