Senate vote approaches on bill to combat opioid crisis

The Senate will vote next week on the Opioid Crisis Response Act, a lineup of over 70 proposals to fight the opioid crisis following the 50 opioid-related bills that passed the House in June.

The legislation includes the Synthetic Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act that will give the U.S. Postal Service more tools to flag suspicious shipments of illegal fentanyl from overseas.

