"Project Runway" stars Klum, Gunn head to Amazon

Amazon (AMZN +0.1%) has hired Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn from Project Runway for a new fashion show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The duo has been connected to Runway for 16 seasons but will now move on to create an “untitled global fashion competition series” at Amazon.
The stars confirmed the move to the publication.
Amazon needs to boost its original programming to compete with existing and rising competition from Netflix (NFLX +1.4%), Apple (AAPL +0.4%), and Facebook (FB -0.3%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox