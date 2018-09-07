Presidio up 7% after Q4 results

Presidio (PSDO +7.9% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 5.1% Y/Y to $766.3M, driven by Digital infrastructure solutions growth of 13.5% Y/Y.

Product revenue was $622.4M (+1.14% Y/Y) and Services revenue was $149.3M (+26.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Overall gross margin declined by 110 bps to 19.8%; Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 70 bps to 7.6%.

Backlog grew 16% Y/Y to $582M, driven by strong product (+13% Y/Y) and managed services growth.

Q4 Net cash provided by operating activities was $49.5M compared to $45.3 used a year ago.

Q4 Free cash flow was $48.3M up by 56.3% Y/Y; and Cash $ cash equivalents were $37M as of June 30. 2018.

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend program of $0.04 per common share to be paid on October 5, 2018.

Presidio’s Board of Directors approved repurchase of 10,750,000 shares from funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC for ~$160M. This reduces the amount of stock held by Apollo by 18.6%.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $2.85-2.9B; Adj. EBITDA margin of ~8%; FCF of $30M per quarter and Total net leverage to be in the low-3x range.

