Criteo -9.9% as Goldman points to Facebook decertification

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has tumbled 9.9% amid a de-certification as a Facebook Marketing Partner, a move that spurred a new Street-low price target from Goldman Sachs.

“This means that Criteo is no longer referenced as a Facebook preferred marketing partner and that the company will not have access to beta testing new features on the platform,” says Heath Terry, who confirmed French reports with the company. He's Neutral rated on the stock. (h/t Bloomberg)

Criteo says the removal of its badge doesn't affect Facebook integration.

Goldman has trimmed its price target to $24 from $26, now implying 4.5% upside from today's lower price. The firm has trimmed expectations for Criteo's 2018-2010 ex-TAC revenue by 2% and EBITDA by 7%.