Nucor plans $650M expansion of Kentucky sheet mill

Nucor (NUE -0.7%) says its board approved a $650M investment to expand the production capability of Nucor Steel Gallatin, the company's flat-rolled sheet steel mill in Ghent, Ky.
NUE says the expansion will raise the mill's production capability to ~3M tons/year from 1.6M tons currently.
NUE says the project complements the $176M construction of a hot band continuous pickle galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Gallatin, which is expected to become operational in H1 2019 and produce ~500K tons/year of galvanized hot band steel.
