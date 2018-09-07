U.S. total rig count flat at 1,048, Baker Hughes says

The count of total active rigs in the U.S. remains flat at 1,048 after rising by 4 a week ago, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs fell by 2 to 860 and gas rigs gained 2 to 186, while two rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.5% at $67.40/bbl, little changed from before the rig data.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI