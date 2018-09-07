Trump: `Japan knows it's a big deal' if it doesn't reach a trade pact with U.S.

President Trump says he's started trade talks with Japan and "if we don't make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it's a big deal," he reportedly told a reporter on Air Force One.

The comments come a day after Trump told a Wall Street Journal editor that his good relationship with Japan's leadership "will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay."

The yen is down almost 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 111 yen per dollar.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) -0.7%

Meanwhile, he told reporters that $267B in tariffs in China are ready to go.

