Eight vessels stalled at Cheniere's Sabine Pass over draft restrictions

Eight vessels are stalled at the Sabine Pass Channel on the Texas-Louisiana border after draft restrictions were put in place this week to allow search operations for a displaced pipeline, which could force Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.4% ) to shut or slow operations at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana.

Port Arthur’s Vessel Traffic Service implemented draft restrictions earlier this week after a ship pulled ~1,000 ft. of a 24-in. dredge pipeline out toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Analysts say gas could continue to flow into Sabine at the current rate of ~2.1B cf/day for 3-5 days before its storage tanks and the two vessels at the plant are full.