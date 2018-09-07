Tesla accounting officer felt ignored - CNBC

Former Tesla (TSLA -6.7% ) Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton left the company after his concerns about the various financial obstacles with the proposed go-private transactions weren't being listened to by Elon Musk and other top executives, sources tell CNBC.

The ex-Seagate CFO is reported to have brought up specific details standing in the way of a deal such as equity change of control provisions and potential step-ups in the value of debt if a new controlling shareholder came on board.

Morton's statement earlier today indicated that he had no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or the financial reporting.

Previously: Tesla slides after chief accounting officer walks away (Sept. 7)