Infinera announces pricing of $350M convertible senior notes offering and 100% capped call to manage dilution

Infinera (INFN -4.3% ) announced today the pricing of $350M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024.

The offering was upsized from an originally announced $275M in aggregate principal amount.

Infinera expects the offering of notes to close on September 11, 2018.

Infinera entered into capped call transactions where the cap price of the capped call transactions is initially $15.19 per share of Infinera’s common stock, which represents a premium of 100% to the $7.595 per share closing price of Infinera’s common stock on September 6, 2018.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.