AK Steel gets two-notch upgrade, Reliance Steel double downgrade at BAML

AK Steel (AKS +0.4% ) edges higher after BofA Merrill Lynch issues a two-notch upgrade to Buy from Underperform with a $6 price target, raised from $5, as the firm says it is now modeling 2019 spot benchmark hot rolled coil at $750/short ton vs. $700/short ton previously.

BAML analyst Timma Tanners expects 85% of AKS's sheet business that is on fixed-price contracts will have a substantial increase in 2019.

But the firm double downgrades Reliance Steel (RS -3.3% ) to Underperform from Buy with a $90 price target, cut from $107, as Timmers say he is cautious over late cycle earnings.

Tanners expects RS's margins will be "squeezed" on flat to lower commodity prices and sees risks that non-residential construction is nearer a peak.