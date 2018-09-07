MCBC Holdings rises ~14% post Q4 results

MCBC Holdings (MCFT +14%) reports Q4 net sales of $95.4M, +63.6M Y/Y due to improvements in MasterCraft’s core business and the inclusion of NauticStar.
Gross margin is +100bps to 29.2%; standalone MasterCraft margin increase, mainly due to favorable product mix, partially offset by NauticStar inclusion.
Adjusted EBITDA margin, was up ~100bps to 20.8%.
The company repaid $39.3M of debt, representing ~50% of $80M borrowed for NauticStar acquisition.
FY19 outlook: Net sales % percentage growth to be in the low- teens; adjusted EBITDA margins expected to be in the mid-18%; adjusted EPS to grow in the high-teens.
For Q1 FY19, net sales percentage growth is expected to be in the upper 30% range with adjusted EBITDA margins in mid 16%; adjusted EPS % is expected to be in the mid-teens.
