Reuters: Cenovus Energy signs deal to move more crude on CN Rail

Cenovus Energy (CVE -1% ) has signed a deal to ship more crude oil with Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.6% ), Reuters reports.

The deal is one of many being quietly signed that, along with the expedited deliveries of new locomotives, will help boost Canada’s crude-by-rail shipments 50% by year end, Reuters says, citing a government consultant.

Shipper commitments put CNI and smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP -0.3% ) in position to collectively move more than 300K bbl/day by December, says Greg Stringham, a consultant who mediated talks among oil producers and railways for Alberta's government.

The 300K bbl/day figure would be 50% higher than June’s record 200K bbl/day and double the 150K bbl/day reached in December 2017, and is expected to further increase in 2019 as locomotive orders start to catch up with demand, according to the report.