The Information: Amazon bringing Go to NY

Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) plans to open a cashierless Go store in New York, according to The Information.

Last night, the e-commerce giant posted at least four job listings related to an Amazon Go location in New York. The listings include assistant store manager, learning and development manager, and training lead associate.

Amazon opened its first Go store earlier this year in Seattle. The company now has three in its hometown.

