SEC charges Frost and Honig with stock promotion schemes; OPKO down 18%

The SEC has charged billionaire Phillip Frost, microcap stock investor Barry Honig and others with "pump-and-dump" stock promotion schemes. The agency says the two men were members of a South Florida-based investor group that manipulated the stock prices of three companies that generated over $27M in ill-gotten gains from 2013 to 2018 while leaving retail investors holding the bag.

Dr. Frost is well-known in biotech land, starting OPKO Health (OPK -18% ) and making additional investments in a wide range of medical companies. He was Chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from March 2010 until December 2014.

Mr. Honig is a familiar name to investors who dabble in tiny medical stocks. I'll leave it at that.