Aurora Mobile slides 17% despite "somewhat favorable Q2 earnings"

Aurora Mobile (JG -16.6% ) reports first earnings as a public company, with Q2 revenues of RMB165.1M (+233.6% Y/Y), due to 37.5% increase in number of customers to 1,602 and 142.5% increase in average spending per customer to RMB103,100.

Gross margin improved ~1,000bps to 28.5%

Reports narrower operating loss of RMB21.7M as compared to RMB31.6M last year; adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB11.1M vs. RMB27.5M; and adjusted net loss was RMB17.1M vs. RMB27.7M.

Q3 outlook: Revenues to be ~RMB180M-185M

Previously: Aurora Mobile reports Q2 results (Sept. 6)