Report: Nike's online sales rose 31% after unveiling Kaepernick ad campaign

Initial fears of a hit to sales of Nike (NKE +0.1% ) apparel and shoes after Colin Kaepernick became the face of a new advertising campaign may be overblown, as online sales rose 31% from the Sunday of Labor Day weekend through Tuesday compared with a 17% gain recorded for the year-ago period, according to Edison Trends.

“There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales, but our data over the last week does not support that theory,” says Hetal Pandya, co-founder of Edison Trends.

Social engagement around Nike and Kaepernick rose sharply this week, according to 4C Insights, as mentions and comments about Nike on social media platforms spiked 1,678% on Sunday and Monday.

“You can be darn sure that Nike has done its research and knows what will move its product and who this campaign will resonate with,” says 4C Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Goldman. “They are the ones [Nike has] decided will be its future customers, so if others are getting upset, [Nike has] planned for that, and it doesn’t care.”