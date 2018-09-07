Oppenheimer long on videogames with solid slate ahead

Oppenheimer is staying long videogame publishers despite some near-term headwinds -- and it's particularly bullish on the delayed blockbuster sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO +0.1% ).

That includes positive takes on rivals Activision Blizzard (ATVI +2.1% ) -- whose own fall flagship Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes in October against RDR2 -- and Electronic Arts (EA +1.6% ), which pushed its Battlefield V out of the October crossfire to Nov. 20.

The companies face “more intense competitive dynamics" and fewer significant margin expansion opportunities vs. last year, analyst Andrew Uerkwitz writes, but M&A possibilities are picking up and he's bullish on the upcoming game slate -- which includes PlayStation (SNE +0.2% ) exclusive Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Odyssey (OTCPK:UBSFY) and Fallout '76. (h/t Bloomberg)

