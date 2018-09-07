Sarepta not optimistic about reversal of fortune for DMD med Exondys in Europe

In an interview with CNBC, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +1.2% ) CEO Doug Ingram said the company is working with European regulators to re-examine its marketing application for DMD med EXONDYS (eteplirsen), given a thumbs down by the advisory group CHMP four months ago. He concedes that it will be "very challenging" to reverse the decision, adding that the company is open to conduct an additional clinical trial if "feasible," meaning that it would need to be relatively short in duration.

In a controversial decision, the FDA approved the drug in September 2016 despite a paucity of objective evidence that it works.